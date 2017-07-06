You're charging your phone wrong, and it could kill you

IT'S something almost everyone in Australia has and it could lead to your death.

Louie Naumovski of Logan Fire Support Network, a group that helps fire victims in Ipswich and across south-east Queensland, has issued warning to Ipswich smart phone users.

He said research had revealed more than 50% of children charged their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow, and shockingly several adults also did the same.

Never charge your gadgets on your bed, never leave your gadgets on a bed, as the notifications will heat the phone, tablet or laptop up, says Mr Naumovski.

"This is can be extremely dangerous," he warned.

"The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter.

"The likely result is that the pillow or bed will catch fire placing the child as well as everyone else in the residence in great danger."

Mr Naumovski said winter was the most dangerous time for fires and people needed to break their bad phone habits or risk becoming a victim.

"Even on top of the blanket the device cannot breathe and will overheat," he said.

"Please never charge your gadgets on your bed, never leave your gadgets on a bed, as the notifications will heat the phone, tablet or laptop up.

"This advice may save your life."

Fire facts: