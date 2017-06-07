20°
News

Your old iPhone is about to be obsolete. Thanks Apple

Nick Whigham | 7th Jun 2017 5:20 PM
David Stuart

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

F YOU'RE one of the remaining people still rocking an iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c, Apple has confirmed some bad news for you.

The new operating system iOS11, set to be rolled out later this year will effectively make the device obsolete in terms of Apple's ecosystem.

 

The software update will run only on devices with a 64-bit processor, meaning it won't be compatible with the guts of the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c that feature 32 bit processors. The same goes for the iPad 4.

 

Your iPhone 5 is about to become obsolete.
Your iPhone 5 is about to become obsolete. David Stuart

While the phone will still work (and it's a little bit amazing that it still does), users won't be able to download the latest apps or security upgrades to protect against hackers and vulnerabilities.

Such a move has previously been hinted at by Apple, with users opening 32-bit software in iOS 10.3 being met with a message saying the app will not work with future versions of iOS. And back in 2015, Apple told developers that all new apps had to be written in 64-bit code.

When news.com.au reported on the expected change earlier this year, a number of readers expressed disappointment saying they preferred the more compact size of the old device, which is notably smaller than its successors.

But the first two generations of the iPhone 5 are certainly getting old.

The first iPhone 5 went on sale nearly five years ago and was the last Apple smartphone to be overseen by Steve Jobs.

It was the company's second iPhone to support five major versions of iOS: six, seven, eight, nine and 10. But that run has now come to an end.

Whether it's planned obsolescence or just the natural order of things, the iPhone 5 is not long for this world. Sorry, guys.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  iphone technology

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pisasale bombshell : 'Money had nothing to do with him'

Pisasale bombshell : 'Money had nothing to do with him'

A HIGH-profile barrister claims the $50,000 found on outgoing Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale by federal police at a Melbourne airport was for a client of his.

Entire $50k painstakingly counted in front of Pisasale

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrews Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Peter Wallis

A cash-sniffer dog sat at his feet

FAREWELL: Guard of honour, 50 dogs, 85 bikes, 2 choppers

Senior Constable Brett Forte's wife Susan stands next to her daughter Emma during his funeral in Toowoomba, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Senior Constable Forte was killed on May 29 near Gatton, when gunman Ryan Maddison opened fire on officers before he was eventually shot dead after an overnight siege. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Sgt Glen Thomas from Helidon will carry a photograph behind hearse

'Distraught': Shocking video shows home destroyed by fire

A neighbour took this photo of the Chermside Rd fire.

MOTHER distraught after Ipswich house destroyed by fire

Local Partners

Coldest day this year as felt temperature drops below zero

BOM explains what caused this morning's cold snap in Ipswich

Millennials struggling, and Boomers are to blame

This will be the first generation worse off than their parents.

This will be the first generation worse off than their parents.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $429,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment. Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place. It...

2.5 ACRES + SHEDS + MORE

47 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps ... $259,000

Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY SUE FITZGERALD. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY STEVE ATHANATES. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

Time to Buy Is Now!!!!

79 Albert Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 1 $215,000 Neg

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sitting on 971m2 block this lovely home is just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. If you are a first home...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!