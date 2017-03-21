Your children can take to the skies

FLYING HIGH: Members from the Forest Lake Squadron will meet with community members at their open day on March 25.

THE Forest Lake Squadron of the Australian Air League will be hosting a community open day this weekend so the public can find out more about what members do.

The Australian Air League is a not-for-profit youth organisation for boys and girls aged eight to 18 years, which provides cadets with leadership and life skills while encouraging interest and participation in aviation as a career or hobby.

The open day will give an insight into the group and showcase all the educational activities that are available through the Australian Air League, as well as provide the opportunity to meet current cadets, officers and parents.

In addition, there will be two free workshops being held.

There will be a theory of flight workshop as well as a hands-on workshop of how to pre-flight an aircraft.

Both have limited seating so bookings are essential.

There will also be paper plane competitions with plenty of prizes up for grabs, as well as outdoor games, model plane making and a sausage sizzle.

The open day will be held on Saturday, March 25, in the hangar of Southern Skies Aviation, located at Archerfield Airport.

The event will be held from 10am-2pm.

For more information visit www.forestlake.airleague.com.au.