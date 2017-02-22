Young father breaches child porn court orders

A TWO-YEAR-OLD son has not been the positive influence in one man's life to stop him from breaching court orders in relation to child exploitation material.

Taylor William Blucher, 25, had been 'couch surfing' when he failed to report to corrections officers on a regular basis as part of court orders.

Blucher had been caught with 474 child pornographic images, 50 videos and failed a number of drug tests while he was serving an 18-month suspended jail sentence handed down in an Ipswich court in May last year.

Taylor William Blucher, 25, is now in jail after seven breaches of court orders including two in relation to child exploitation material sentences. Contributed

He appeared in the Rockhampton District Court today for seven breaches of court orders issued by the Ipswich court and the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The court heard that during sentencing last year, he told a judge he was 'clean' as a result of the birth of his son.

However, Crown Prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the court Blucher had tested positive for amphetamines and cannabis in 2016, while on a suspended sentence and had failed to carry his reportable sex offender reporting requirements.

She said he had also failed to complete court ordered drug rehabilitation and had shown no motivation to do the course.

Blucher had spent over 50 days in custody, off and on, since his sentencing for the child exploitation material offences.

Ms Lawrence told the court Blucher had taken a laptop to cash converters for a loan on February 29, 2014 and a staff member found a folder on it labelled 'hacking'.

She said 474 category one images were found in the folder, along with 50 videos of which four were category four.

Category one involves images depicting nudity or erotic posing with no sexual activity and category four material shows penetrative sexual activity between adult(s) and child(ren).

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and anxiety and had been receiving medical treatment and taking prescription medication.

Mr Polley said Blucher was exposed to drugs at a young age, particularly cannabis, and ice had been a problem in the most recent years.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered Mr Blucher's suspended 18-month jail sentence be activated.