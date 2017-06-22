23°
News

You work for 14 years to pay for one 'dole bludger'

Renee Viellaris | 22nd Jun 2017 8:43 AM
Lauren Smit

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HARDWORKING, average-earning Australians have to toil away for 14 years to pay the dole for just one lazy jobseeker.

The Turnbull Government will today reveal the financial cost to Australians, who get out of bed to work, pay taxes and subsidise bludgers who ­repeatedly snub mutual obligation requirements.

Social Services Minister Christian Porter will today use the shocking new data to back the introduction of the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Welfare Reform) Bill, which includes plans to drug test new welfare recipients.

The Courier-Mail understands sites are being considered in Queensland where there are high rates of ice use.

Jobless Australians who ­receive Newstart or Austudy have to meet mutual obligations, such as looking for work, applying for jobs, training, studying or volunteering.

Priority Investment Approach data released yesterday revealed that there were 93,327 persistently non-compliant job seekers in the first two quarters of 2016.

Modelling shows about one-third of the unemployed cohort who snub their obligations will be on welfare for 15 years in their working-age life.

The average cost for them is $222,000 during their working age life. That means someone earning about the average wage, who pays about $15,000 tax a year, has to work for 14 years to pay their welfare bill.

Mr Porter said last night the data highlighted the need to strengthen the welfare system.

"Too many people are not meeting the requirements attached to their welfare.''

Under the plan, job seekers who return an initial positive drug test will still get their welfare payment, but it will be quarantined for essential living costs. Strike two would mean referral to a substance abuse specialist for treatment options that will form part of their ­mutual obligations.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  dole editors picks welfare

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kids in hospital with head injuries after hit by car

Kids in hospital with head injuries after hit by car

UPDATE: Young siblings from Pittsworth remained in a Brisbane hospital overnight where they were being treated for serious head injuries.

Driver hits cow, rolls car near Boonah

Traveston Crossing Dam will inundate this area. Cattle on their way to be milked. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

A MAN hit a cow while driving in an early morning accident

New law won't stop farm worker exploitation

NEW LAW: Concerns have been raised over the proposed Labour Hire Licensing Bill.

RCSA claims labour hire law is politically motivated

'Derogatory slang' escalated to partner's death threats

Close up of a young woman's hand typing text message on her smartphone. African young woman is typing on touch screen mobile phone. Close up of female hand texting a message phone outdoor.

He sent her 'vile threats which flipped to wanting a child with her'

Local Partners

Popular chocolate recalled from Aldi stores

ALDI is pulling a popular chocolate brand from its shelves around the nation due to undeclared allergens.

Paul Pisasale plotted political comeback before arrest

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Pisasale has been charged with extortion and assault two weeks after quitting his post in his pyjamas amid a corruption investigation.

Pisasale wanted to overturn his resignation just days after he stood down

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Rebel Wilson says she will give away her defamation payout to charity, scholarships or the Australian film industry

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Noosa eatery named Queensland's best restaurant

BEST RESTAURANT: Noosa's Wasabi fine-dining restaurant and bar has been named Queensland's best restaurant.

Fine dining bar and restaurant named Queensland's best

6.5% RETURN ON OFFER

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $275,000 neg

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

Yielding at 6%, Freshly Renovated and Walking Distance to Rail!

7 Irvine Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 607m2 block walking distance to East Ipswich train station, East Ipswich Primary School and only a 5-minute drive to Ipswich CBD! This freshly...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

PRIVATE 4072sqm with LARGE HOME &amp; Pool, Granny Flat &amp; Shed

41 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

5 3 4 Offers Above...

OWNER'S DOWNSIZING FROM MUCH LOVED & BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED FAMILY HOME ON PRIVATE, FENCED, FULLY LANDSCAPED ACRE FORMAL LIVING & DINING meets CASUAL FAMILY...

UNDER CONTRACT !!

2 Platz Street, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT...

Walk inside to appreciate the true quality and size of this impressive family home. On a generous 1800m2 allotment in the sought after Darling Heights this home is...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

Yamanto High Profile Opportunity

Lot 2 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and ... Expressions of...

Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and 8,000m over the land take advantage of the superb growth position.

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

Over-sized home on premium sized 537sqm block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. With the FHOG still at $20,000 this would be perfect...

PERFECT PLACE TO START!

11 Kookaburra Place, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 $377,000

Brand new designer inspired home proudly built by Bold Properties and positioned nicely in a very quiet cul-de-sac (stage8b) with views into the nature corridor...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!