'You need to send me a photo of you naked': Online predator

Alicia with her eight year old daughter Charli, who was approached by a paedophile on a social media app.Source:Supplied

A MELBOURNE mother has revealed the horrifying moment she witnessed her 8-year-old daughter being groomed by an online predator - who was posing as Justin Bieber.

Alicia Bellette was at her Essendon home with her daughter Charli on Monday afternoon, when four message notifications from 'The Real Justin Bieber' popped up on Charli's iPad.

Mrs Bellette said that the messages were sent via the social media app Musical.ly, which allows users to sing along to their favourite tunes, and share their music videos with friends.

The app, which has been downloaded by more than 50 million people under the age of 21, first came onto the scene in 2014, but started to explode globally early last year.

"This is a massive app for kids, and is targeted to those under 21 years of age," Mrs Bellette told news.com.au.

"Kids who use the app sing along to songs by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and other artists, and then share the video with friends they have on the app."

Mrs Bellette, who said she was one of the last mother's at her school to allow her daughter to download the app, said she made every attempt to ensure her daughter's Musical.ly profile was as private as possible.

"All the kids have been on it, and I was the last man standing," she said.

"I thought I was being a mean mum by not letting her use it, so we set it up under my email and address and used a photo of both Charli and myself."

Within 48 hours of downloading the app, Mrs Bellette's worst nightmare became a reality. An online predator made contact with her daughter via a string of messages.

But then Alicia was sickened by the messages, when the predator posing as Justin Bieber asked for naked images.Source:Supplied

"It's quite similar to Facebook in that you get notifications," she explained.

"A notification popped up saying it was from 'The Real Justin Bieber', and I was like 'oh, who is that?'

"The message had Justin Bieber's photo on the screen, and it looked very real and well done."

Mrs Bellette said her daughter opened the message in front of her, which went from being innocent to sickening.

"The first message said 'Who wants to win a 5 minute video call with me [Bieber],'" Mrs Bellette said, admitting that because Justin Bieber had just been in the country, it could be legitimate.

"The next message said 'All you need to do is send me a photo of you naked, or of your vagina'.

Grabbing the iPad, Mrs Bellette "felt sick" at the thought of how many girls might've followed the instructions on the message.

"I was so thankful I was sitting with Charli when the message on the iPad came through," she said.

"This app is an online predator's dream, because it clearly gives access to so many kids.

"What sickens me is how many young girls might've got this message in their bedroom, while their parents are downstairs cooking dinner, and decided to take a quick photo and send it. It could happen so easily."

Taking the iPad to the police, Mrs Bellette said the officers were "horrified" by the content of the messages, but admitted the difficulty surrounding tracking down a predator who uses these apps.

"They said they were going to send out internal communications, but the person could be anywhere in the world and would be virtually impossible to track down," she said.

"It's scary the way the world is."