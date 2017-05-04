24°
News

Truckies work diaries and 'draconian penalties' under fire

Bruce Honeywill
| 4th May 2017 8:44 AM Updated: 9:33 AM
STRONG OPINIONS: Is the National Driver Work Diary out of date in the age of technology or not needed at all?
STRONG OPINIONS: Is the National Driver Work Diary out of date in the age of technology or not needed at all?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A READER poll published by Big Rigs has shown overwhelming support for the idea that Queensland joins Western Australia and the Northern Territory with a more flexible approach to fatigue management.

The poll demonstrated a unanimous dissatisfaction with the work diary system.

An unprecedented vote from more than 1000 respondents has answered in the affirmative to the question:

Should Queensland join WA and the NT to withdraw as a signatory of the National Heavy Vehicle Law and partially deregulate the fatigue management regime?

The results of the poll were 98% replying yes to the question and 2% not agreeing, and in the age of social media this is as close a poll could get to a unanimous decision.

The poll came about after Big Rigs was approached many times by truck operators who say larger states such as Queensland would be better off running under the systems used in WA and the NT.

In these jurisdictions the onus is on industry, in consultation with government, to manage fatigue with flexible regimes.

Work diaries and the draconian penalty systems around them were what most concerned the pollrespondents.

The results of the poll were statistically significant and while Big Rigs does not take a position either side in the debate, it is the responsibility of the publication to publish the results.

These results can best be told through the following poll responses that reflect the attitudes from dozens of comments. All these respondents have supplied their full names but we will stick to first names as they make their feelings known.

Jeff says he is all for regulation and making the highways safe for all road users but "I continually see circumstances where my drivers have to pull over for a continuous seven-hour rest break when they are not tired. They sit for the seven hours and can't sleep. Then when it's time to go, they feel tired. With all the new fatigue detecting technology available, surely there is a better solution".

Myron thinks regulated journey times would be a better approach. "Brisbane to Townsville is approximately 1200km and there should be a minimum travel time of two days. There would be no pressure to beat the clock and to do the kilometres to make the money." He said this may cause an increase in costs in products but would deliver safer roads.

Russell doesn't think work diaries will ever be dumped in Queensland because "they raise too much revenue". He agrees there needs to be some sort of control but "the rules definitely need changing".

He says the prescribed 24-hour cycle with a forced seven-hour break whether you are tired or not is not working: "99% of us are grown-up people, we're not out there to kill ourselves or the rest of the community. We have all got family to come home to."

Dave reckons professional drivers should be allowed to use their allocated work hours as suits them. "In a 24-hour period this would eliminate working when tired and resting when not tired. The fact that there are 24 or more pages at the front of a log book to explain its use is ridiculous."

Gary says a driver will get more fatigued waiting to unload or when roadworks are scheduled during peak hours without any viable alternate routes. "There's a whole plethora of issues that need to be addressed and managers and regulators have absolutely no idea."

Phil says most drivers know their body clock. "I always know when to grab some time (to rest) and if I'm unable to do so I know I need a special effort to keep alert for that hour or so."

Darren agrees the work diary should be dumped and suggests "all heavy vehicles should be off the road between 11pm and 5am when out of a capital city unless you have a permit to run at night".

Sharon says all the work diary does is restrict drivers to know for themselves when they need to pull up. "When you can be be fined due to a mistake in the spelling of a place name etc, it's not fair on the drivers. It isn't the work diary that will fix fatigue issues, it's the companies that expect too much from the drivers."

Craig believes the work diary system should be dumped and says "why does Big Rigs have to ask this question? The government c**ks don't listen to us".

Karen cuts straight to the point. "I feel a burn the book day is coming up! Should have happened years ago."

So what does all this mean? Big Rigs did not set the poll up to quantify accurate statistics, rather it opened a channel for people in the road transport industry to express themselves.

It is not this newspaper's role to set itself up as an arbiter of opinion but it can be a platform for opinions to be expressed.

If nothing else this exercise shows an overwhelming and passionate response to the question posed.

It is up to government and policy makers to ask themselves some hard questions: Did they really capture the feeling from the road when making changes in legislation?

And most of all, did they get it right when it comes to safety issues?

Seems to be that a lot of people don't think so.

Big Rigs

Topics:  fatigue management queensland reader poll western australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sight of red lace knickers may have led to alleged murder

Sight of red lace knickers may have led to alleged murder

The Ipswich man 'lost it', bashing the victim and then allegedly 'hog-tying' him as he struggled.

FAST FOOD CITY: Unhealthy options on the rise in Ipswich

About 73% of Ipswich population is overweight or obese.

Ipswich is now home to 63 fast food restaurants

Cashed-up miner found dead, naked, bound

Sex worker Milan Chante Walker is one of three people charged with the manslaughter of Greg Hudson.

Greg Hudson had been awake for days on a cocaine bender

Buckingham Palace staff called to emergency meeting

There is widespread speculation today after Queen Elizabeth's staff were summoned to a highly unusual emergency meeting.

The Queen's entire staff has been summoned to an unusual meeting

Local Partners

Sight of red lace knickers may have led to alleged murder

The Ipswich man 'lost it', bashing the victim and then allegedly 'hog-tying' him as he struggled.

Ipswich doctor leads revolutionary trial

Health Minister Cameron Dick with Dr Kylie Baker who is leading a state government-funded trial that could revolutionise the way heart and lung issues are diagnosed.

Ultrasound trial could revolutionise diagnosis

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

INVEST OR MAKE IT HOME

4 Walnut Close, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Take this spacious home and make it yours either as an Investment or a home with an excellent size yard with room for a shed, pool or caravan. Located in a quiet...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $439,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

8 ACRES (3.36Ha) PRIME VACANT LAND in High Demand Growth Corridor

23 - 31 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

Residential Land OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle ... Offers Over...

OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle or development potential sitting in the heart of the...

SECURE THIS INVESTMENT PROPERTY WITH HOME IN MIND

17 Benjamin Court, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 369000

Located in the popular western corridor of Yamanto and positioned on the high side of the street with amazing views of the Toowoomba range, this quality family...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

MODERN TOWNHOUSE, QUIET LOCATION - COMMITTED SELLER!!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $235,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!