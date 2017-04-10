Women to face court after alleged stealing spree

"One woman (allegedly) distracted the shopkeeper selling the plants and the other has taken his wallet”

A STEALING spree in Laidley's CBD targeted shop owners at the weekly Friday markets.

Between 10am and 11.45am on Friday, March 24, police claim a 36-year-old woman and 38-year-old woman, with a young girl in tow, began stealing from market stalls.

Laidley Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald said police would allege the women's first target was a local couple selling plants at their market stall in the Laidley Village Shopping Mall.

"One woman (allegedly) distracted the shopkeeper selling the plants and the other has taken his wallet behind him and a lady's bag - it had more than $500 in it," Sgt McDonald said.

Police allege the women then began to buy items with the stolen money and continued to steal from three other market stalls and local businesses including Wayne's World, Mitre 10 and Alice's Forgotten Attic.

"We got a call from a concerned citizen and identified the offenders immediately through CCTV footage," Sgt McDonald said.

"We recovered some stuff off them out of large bags they had on them, which were filled with stolen and purchased items. The wallet and bag were located in an industrial bin."

The women have been charged with six counts of stealing and the young girl, who was not related to the women, was cautioned for one of the offences.

The women will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on April 24.

Sgt McDonald said the incidents were isolated, but he had a strong warning to other would-be thieves.

"A lot of Laidley businesses have a lot of good CCTV cameras, and this goes to show that if you are going to steal you will be caught. Dishonest people are not welcome in our community," he said.