Woman's horse rolls over her in riding accident

9th May 2017 4:30 PM Updated: 5:35 PM
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has airlifted a woman in her 30s who suffered a suspected fractured hip following a horse fall on a friend's property in the Scenic Rim region.

The woman had been riding the horse, with her mother walking behind with their dogs, when it's believed the horse was spooked. The rider was knocked off the horse which then rolled onto her.

The patient's mother witnessed the accident and alerted Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, who arrived on the scene shortly after.

The air ambulance crew was called to attend the accident at 9:17am.
The air ambulance crew was called to attend the accident at 9:17am. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The air ambulance crew was called to attend the accident at 9:17am and landed the helicopter in a paddock approximately 50 metres from the property.

The crew stabilised the patient and transported her in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

It was the second airlift in a week for RACQ LifeFlight rescue crews involving an injured horse rider.

Last week, the Mount Isa based crew airlifted a 19 year old female who was thrown from her horse while mustering cattle on a property north-east of Mount Isa and suffered a suspected pelvic injury.

Topics:  horse riding accident racq lifeflight rescue scenic rim

