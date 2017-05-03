28°
News

Woman cut from car after rollover on Warrego

Helen Spelitis
| 3rd May 2017 4:51 PM Updated: 5:58 PM
The scene of a car rollover at Plainland on Wednesday.
The scene of a car rollover at Plainland on Wednesday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WOMAN was taken to Ipswich Hospital this morning after her car rolled on the Warrego Highway at Plainland.

Firefighters were called to cut the woman, in her 30s, from the car after she was trapped inside following the incident just after 10am.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable conditions, complaining of neck pain. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  car crash editors picks ipswich plainland rollover

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mayor has China solution to Redbank Plains rail line

Mayor has China solution to Redbank Plains rail line

Pisasale's plan to get extension done with construction giant's help

Meeting sports heroes a winner

MASCOT: Tate Duncan runs out with the Queensland Reds .

Dream come true for south-west local.

Astronomer explains 'strange light' over Ipswich

Hint: It wasn't the International Space Station

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Local Partners

Mayor has China solution to Redbank Plains rail line

Pisasale's plan to get extension done with construction giant's help

Woman cut from car after rollover on Warrego

The scene of a car rollover at Plainland on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to cut the car open

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME DEVELOPMENT LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 Offers Over...

Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or Lifestyle land with genuine SIX BEDROOM HOME plus SHED plus STABLES plus PROPOSAL PLANS for DEVELOPMENT Rare...

GREAT UNIT LIFESTYLE

6/15 Cardross Street, Yeerongpilly 4105

House 2 2 2 $409,000

When purchasing a unit the location should be a key factor when choosing the right one to cater for your day to day needs. This great roomy unit is located in the...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction 27/5/17

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 AUCTION...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

WALK TO BRASSALL SHOPPING CENTRE

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 259,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!