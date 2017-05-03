Woman cut from car after rollover on Warrego

The scene of a car rollover at Plainland on Wednesday.

A WOMAN was taken to Ipswich Hospital this morning after her car rolled on the Warrego Highway at Plainland.

Firefighters were called to cut the woman, in her 30s, from the car after she was trapped inside following the incident just after 10am.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable conditions, complaining of neck pain.