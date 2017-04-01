28°
Entertainment

Will Simon find love?

By Seanna Cronin | 1st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan
Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S THE question everyone wants to know: has our Simon won Alene's heart?

Married At First Sight viewers will finally find out who's still together, who's broken up and, even, who may get back together in the show's final two episodes.

Alene tells the QT why she and Booval's Simon are a good match, and hints at what viewers can expect from the "shocking" finale.

Q: Why do you think you and Simon have handled the pressures of the show while other relationships crumbled?

A: Simon and I are genuine and respectful; we had a deal to look after one another from the start and to address any issues. This really helped reduce the stress and the drama. I personally entered the experiment with a positive outlook and a will to do my best and work with whomever I have been matched with.

Q: How were you feeling about filming the reunion?

A: I was happy to see Simon again as we had been so busy and had not had the chance the see each other in a while. I was also curious about finding out who else found their happy ever after - it's really nice to see your cast mates in love and in relationships. I knew there will be some drama unfortunately, but I'm good at shutting it out - and I am so lucky that I wasn't part of any of it.

Q: Which couples did you look forward to catching up with?

A: I wanted to see Vanessa and Andy, as I thought they had so much potential. I was hoping Andy managed to reassure Vanessa and convince her that they could have a long distance relationship for a while. Alas, I was disappointed - it's really unfortunate.

Q: What can fans expect from the reunion special?

A: I would love to say they will see a group of mature individuals having a lovely dinner together, focusing on the reason they have all joined the experiment... but no, they will see personality clashes and another shocking split!

Part one of the finale airs tomorrow at 7pm on Channel 9.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  married at first sight

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Will Simon find love?

Will Simon find love?

It's the question everyone wants to know

Drunk driver flees after taking family into floodwaters

Drunk man flees police after driving family into floodwaters

Scenic Rim urged to conserve water after Debbie's downpour

Manganese oxidation contact tank installed as part of Phase 1 upgrades to the Dysart Water Treatment Plant

Council has warned residents not to use water for cleaning

CANCELLED: New Coles celebration carnival called off

Tenants for seven new shops at Silkstone are revealed.

Don't worry, the cheese wall will still be revealed on Saturday

Local Partners

Will Simon find love?

It's the question everyone wants to know

PHOTOS: Doris not a cow in distress, thanks for asking

Doris has caused a stir at property near Mutdapilly.

Doris causes a stir at property near Mutdapilly

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 $295,000...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

DA APPROVED TOWN HOUSE SITE

26 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Here is an opportunity to secure a prime development site in the tightly held precinct of Booval. - 900sqm site - Existing dwelling to be incorporated into the...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

BIG 1447m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISON POTENTIAL

26 Cypress Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This rare size block offers a good size 3 bedroom home which sits on a massive 1447m2 piece of land. So much room for the largest of sheds or you could subdivide...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!