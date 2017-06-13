Widespread Telstra outage sweeps South East Qld

Telstra is experiencing widespread outages across the South East.

IF YOU'RE experiencing troubles with your phone or internet, then you're not alone.

Telstra outages are rampant across the south eastern pocket of Queensland after service went down for both phone and internet connections at 11am AEST.

Telstra is suffering outages across the South East.

Data from Internetoutages.com.au indicates that complaints for Sunshine Coast customers have skyrocketed this afternoon at midday, and have increasing 288% in the last 24 hours.

Of the complaints across the South East, 61% of people reported no internet access, 21% without working phones, and 17% with no network or reception.

Hi Paul, we're working to resolve an issue impacting 3G/4G data services in Qld. Sorry for the inconvenience. - B — Telstra (@Telstra) June 13, 2017

Telstra have told their customers that they are working to resolve an issue with 3G/4G data services in Queensland.

Telstra have also said that anyone struggling with their data connection should reboot their phones in order to reset their data connection.

There is currently no projected restoration time for the SEQ outage.