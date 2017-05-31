23°
Outlook Down: Why your email is completely stuffed today

31st May 2017 1:34 PM Updated: 2:48 PM

IF you are hoping to send some emails this morning, you might be out of luck with Microsoft's 365 suffering monumental outages across the globe.

Thousands of users have been experiencing problems, with Microsoft Outlook issues the most widely reported.

Aussie Outages show Australia and Japan are the worst two hit areas, with hundreds of reports coming within the last hour.

Of those raising the issue, 54 per cent said they had trouble logging in, 31 per cent complained about the website and 14 per cent claimed the were not receiving mail.

 

Xbox users have also complained of the servers being offline all morning.

"Very annoying! Can't access on Chrome or Safari, or iPhone. Thinking about going to my gmail account for good," wrote one user.

"Not been able to login to Hotmail / Outlook since Sunday from computer. Got in yesterday briefly on mobile but could not open any message in Inbox or navigate anywhere. All my work stuff is on there. Extremely frustrating. But on the positive side, this has been a good lesson for the future: don't store vital working papers on Hotmail / Outlook," added another.

 

Despite the reports, some users claim to have figured a solution with Internet Explorer.

"If problem is persisting, you can still access outlook through Internet Explorer (worked for me)," one user wrote on Aussie Outages.

"I never normally use Internet Explorer, so it didn't cross my mind to try. YES it works using Internet Explorer :) Able to open, receive and send emails. But still doesn't work via anything else," added another.

Microsoft said it is working to create a fix for the issue.

"Some customers may be experiencing difficulty connecting to some O365 services and we're working to address this," a spokeswoman told news.com.au.

Topics:  editors picks email outlook

