Why this Ipswich lawyer quit sugar

Anna Hartley
| 5th Mar 2017 7:00 AM
Stephanie Francis from Maurice Blackburn is taking part in Feb Fast. She is not eating any sugar for the month of February.
Stephanie Francis from Maurice Blackburn is taking part in Feb Fast. She is not eating any sugar for the month of February. Rob Williams

BUSY Ipswich lawyer Stephanie Francis would reach for lollies or a chocolate almost every day for her afternoon boost.

The self-confessed sweet tooth gave up those treats and more when she quit sugar for Feb Fast.

Powered by Youth Support and Advocacy Service (YSAS), Febfast is a nation-wide fundraiser where Australians quit alcohol, sugar or something of their choice to support of disadvantaged young people aged 12-25.

The Maurice Blackburn lawyer said every $36 raised gave struggling young people an hour of support.

"My main goal when starting this fundraiser was to help as many disadvantaged youth as possible," Ms Francis said.

"One in four young people suffer from mental health issues so it's a really important issue."

The first week without sugar was the hardest for the active lawyer.

"After an indulgent festive season I noticed I was having withdrawals. It wasn't easy," she said.

"After a while I found I had more energy in the afternoon and didn't hit that 3pm slump."

Aside from raising money for a good cause, Ms Francis said the month without sugar prompted her to make a more long-term change.

"As the days go on the sugar cravings get better," she said.

"I am hoping I can keep going with this and make a permanent lifestyle change."

Topics:  febfast ipswich maurice blackburn lawyers quit sugar

