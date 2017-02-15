31°
News

Why our school principals are faltering under pressure

Gemma Wilson, News Corp Australia Network | 15th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
A drop in student enrolments at Laidley District State School has parents and some in the community concerned.
A drop in student enrolments at Laidley District State School has parents and some in the community concerned.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OUR principals are in trouble.

An increasing workload is bringing more pressure and our school leaders are burning out but more worryingly, violence and threats against them are on the rise, a national report has found.

The 2017 Australian Principal Occupational Health, Safety and Wellbeing Survey was released today and the report's author Associate Professor Philip Riley, 59, East Melbourne, said violence in schools is out of control.

"Principals have ended up in hospital with serious injuries," Professor Riley said.

"I've had stories of principals who have been stalked late at night in a remote country school where headlights just flash around the window.

"And then when they're driving home there are menacing cars behind them. It's absolutely terrifying."

The report showed violence against principals had risen seven per cent in recent years - from 27 per cent in 2011 compared to 34 per cent in 2016.

And close to 50 per cent of principals revealed that last year, they had received threats at school.

Dennis Yarrington, 57, from Higgins, ACT, a former principal and now president of the Australian Primary Principals Association has experienced violence first hand.

"I was giving some bad news to a student that an activity wouldn't be happening, he then decided to lunge out at me," Mr Yarrington said.

"Fortunately I was able to move out of the way before another teacher and I intervened.

"I've been threatened by a parent standing very closely and then that parent has used social media to discredit and make comments about me."

 

Principals are battling to stay on top of increasing workloads.
Principals are battling to stay on top of increasing workloads.

He said it's these types of increasing incidents that cause poor health in principals as they try and deal with them, often without enough support.

"We need to say enough is enough and we need to turn this trend around."

Robert Nairn, 60, from Riverton, WA, executive director of the Australian Secondary Principals Association said it's alarming the issues are unchanged since 2011, when the first survey was done, and that violence is increasing.

Mr Nairn said the rise of violence is systematic of what is happening in society.

"As a school leader I've been verbally abused, my staff have been verbally abused, I've had incidents where I have been threatened," he said.

"There appears to be a growing lack of respect for principals, teachers...and this must be addressed."

Mr Nairn said schools and principals are asked to do more and more but without the additional support.

The report found that principals are experiencing workplace demands 1.5 times higher than the general population and that mental health issues associated with staff and students was increasing.

"This is an extra workload that wasn't around 10 or 15 years ago, principals are dealing with teachers coming in saying 'I just can't cope anymore'," Mr Yarrington said.

"Every time we ask a principal to take on another role or responsibility there's nothing coming off their plate."

The report reveals little is being done across the board to ease the burden school principals are carrying.

"What every school system in Australia needs to urgently address are the levels of burnout, stress and additional responsibility being loaded onto principals," Professor Riley said.

As a start he said he would like to see an attitude change towards principals.

"As a community I think we need to thank them."

He said there also needs to be a whole government response to the situation.

"If we improve the working conditions for principals and teachers we also improve the learning conditions for students, as the two are inseparable."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  education high school principal school

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
App helps to stop online bullying

App helps to stop online bullying

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about downloading a online tool which stops teens from sending hurtful and damaging messages via social media.

Why our school principals are faltering under pressure

A drop in student enrolments at Laidley District State School has parents and some in the community concerned.

OUR principals are in trouble.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

What Valentine’s Day looks like on a flower farm

Currey Flowers sales manager Sonia Lee - Bitmead.

THIS may be the only place which isn't sold out of roses today.

Local Partners

App helps to stop online bullying

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about downloading a online tool which stops teens from sending hurtful and damaging messages via social media.

Man jumps out of moving car, breaks ankle

Cars have been speeding through the roadworks at the Blacksoil intersection on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

Police, paramedics rush to roadside injury

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Lindsay Lohan: We have to join Donald Trump

“He is the president — we have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.”

Data shows 45 per cent of Aussies cheat in this unusual way

Thousands of Aussie couples are cheating on each other..but get your mind out of the gutter we're not talking about sex.

New data shows 45 per cent of Australians cheat on each other

Bruce Springsteen returns to relax on Queensland beach

Bruce Springsteen on the Gold Coast in 2014 in an image posted on his Web page.

The US rocker and his E Street Band arrived on the weekend

Adele's magic Mean Girls moment tribute to Beyonce

Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé."

Bogans take offense at Waleed Aly comment on The Project

Aly was quick to backpedal.

WALEED Aly has made an uncharacteristically ill-thought remark

“Are you prepared to have kids who aren’t white?”

Ukrainian mother has objected to her daughter’s decision to marry

GRAMMY AWARDS: How to fashion for the 2017 Grammy Awards

CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

This year's Grammys mean Victorian, cleavage, or bizarre

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY-- DUAL LIVING- VIEWS

101 Green Valley Road, Minden 4311

House 6 2 5 $460,000

This is absolutely unique!! Two separate homes on the one 5874m2 block. Totally separate in every way; this is a rare opportunity in the most picturesque setting...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000 NEG

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

NEED ROOM? HERE IT IS.

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $549,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $402,000

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Superb Investment Opportunity

6/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 2 1 1 $184,000

Looking for a great return on your investment, then look no further. This two bedroom townhouse, situated in the gated community of Mihi Grove and overlooking the...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!