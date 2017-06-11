21°
Why Ben Hunt is worth millions

Ben Wilmott
| 11th Jun 2017 3:44 PM
WELL PLAYED: Ben Hunt at the Rugby league Queensland Cup match between Ipswich Jets Vs Norths Devils at North Ipswich Reserve. David Nielsen

DROPPED from the NRL and sent back to play for the Ipswich Jets, Ben Hunt had every reason to be filthy on Saturday.

A former Australian international and star of the NRL, Hunt was punished for two straight losses by coach Wayne Bennett.

The fact that the 27-year-old is leaving Brisbane for St George at the end of the year on a lucrative contract worth $6 million might have also had something to do with the move.

Mind games aside, Hunt showed his professionalism in front of fans of the Ipswich Jets on Saturday.

Responding to a difficult week in the media spotlight, the livewire five-eighth let his frustrations out on the football field.

Active in attack and resolute in defence, Hunt starred in the Jets' 44-24 win over the Norths Devils.

After the game was over, he then stayed on the field signing autographs and taking photos with the fans who had turned up to see a star in action.

A professional from start to finish, Hunt left a great impression on the Jets and, given any opportunity, the Ipswich public will welcome him back with open arms.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ben hunt opinion sport

