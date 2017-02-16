Why 25 is the magic age for criminals

THERE is a 'magic age of maturity' in which Ipswich criminals' offending begins to curb.

According to Ipswich Magistrate Virgina Sturgess, it's 25.

"We often see in the court people reach the age of 25 and suddenly grow up and take control of their lives and their criminal history begins to taper off," she said.

"Apparently it's the magic age of maturity."

Science backs Ms Sturgess with studies suggesting the human brain does not develop until 25 and until then, even adults are more susceptible to peer influences.

Daniel Travis McCann is only 18 but already has an unenviable criminal history littered with property and assault offences.

Some of the entries related to McCann spitting at a rail employee, assaulting an Aldi employee and throwing a gold ball at a woman.

He added another three entries to it in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning when he pleaded guilty to common assault, wilful damage and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.

They related to an incident in November when he approached a stranger fuelling up his car, hit him and damaged his vehicle.

McCann was released from jail on parole days prior to the offending.

"Every offence you have committed has a victim, there is someone impacted adversely by your behaviour," Ms Sturgess said.

"The community has a long way to go putting up with you.

"There are more victims, more stress on the community and more people suffering from your actions.

"Quite frankly in my view the primary focus of sentencing is deterrence to you and the safety of the community."

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said his client was drunk at the time of the offending.

Ms Sturgess sentenced McCann to four months imprisonment with parole eligibility on February 24.

"Because of your inability to follow the law, don't be afraid if the parole board decline your application," she told McCann.

The science behind the 'age of maturity'

Studies demonstrate the adolescent brain continues to mature well into the 20s. The prefrontal cortex part of the brain doesn't have nearly the functional capacity at age 18 as it does at 25.

This means some people may have major struggles with impulsive decisions and planning behaviour to reach a goal. The brain's reward system tends to reach a high level of activation during puberty, then gradually drifts back to normal activation when a person reaches roughly the age of 25.

Adults over the age of 25 tend to feel less sensitive to the influence of peer pressure and have a much easier time handling it. Source: mentalhealthdaily.com