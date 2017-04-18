We thank you John for your RAAF service

JOHN McDougall is one of our country's heroes who put his life on the line for serving his nation.

He entered the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at Wagga on January 18, 1960 when he was only 15. His career in the RAAF would then span a further 25 years and would include multiple deployments to war zones across the world.

"After my three years of training I went to Richmond, in the outer suburbs of Sydney. While I was there I did three tours of duty of Vietnam, two as ground crew and one as aircrew.

"We ended up being the best transport squadron in Vietnam and we got a award from the Vietnamese Government. It is called The Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation.

"We were the most efficient transport unit in Vietnam. I think we flew 1.5% of the missions but we carried 7-8% of the total freight and passengers uplifted in the country.

War veteran John McDougall. Rob Williams

"I also did 18 attachments to New Guinea flying around up there from a week or two to three or four months. I also went to Kashmir, Sumatra, New Zealand a couple of times, and of course all over Australia. I went to Canada and I had to pick up a new aircraft in 1969 and to Toronto to fly a new aircraft back to Richmond.

"Then in 1978 they sent me up to Amberley to look after the F-111s. I was an engineer. When I was at Amberley we used to go to Malaya each April for the Integrated Air Defence System, that was us playing war games.

"I also went to Sacramento for six months where I did stress testing the aircraft.”