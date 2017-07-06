'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

FOUR months after the new Puma centre at West Ipswich opened, the driveway is still a mess.

Civil works at the front of the property have been ongoing since before February when the Puma service station opened.

Workers have sealed and dug up the area three times around the Brisbane St entrance and earthmoving equipment has been a constant sight for passing drivers.

Now the company carrying out the works has explained what has caused the hold up and when the works are expected to be finished.

Project Manager Von Jones says the relocation of services had created some issues.

He said before the actual road works could start, all the services beneath the ground needed to be relocated which required coordination with Telstra and other agencies.

"We've been waiting for the existing services to be relocated," Mr Jones said.

"Telstra has been done now and the only thing we've had real trouble with was the water reconnections."

"There were a lot of old valves that weren't working and we've had to redo that three times."

He said that too had been resolved and now the crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure.

Once that has finished the existing kerb and channelling will be demolished and moved back about three metres.

Then the road will be constructed which will require more excavation before workers begin relaying the road surface on layer at a time.

"All things going well it should only take a few more weeks," Mr Jones said.

Construction of the entire precinct was significantly delayed.

The project by developers Synergy Property Partners was originally tipped to open last year.

But that opening was pushed back by "unforeseen building delays".

The centre opened in late March housing Zarraffa's Coffee, Puma's 7th Street Café, Hungry Jacks and Snap Fitness, although there are still vacant shops.