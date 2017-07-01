20°
We can win Ipswich seats at next election: Nicholls

Joel Gould
| 1st Jul 2017 2:00 PM
Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls says the 'right' candidates will be named in Jordan, Ipswich West, Ipswich and Bundamba.
Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls says the 'right' candidates will be named in Jordan, Ipswich West, Ipswich and Bundamba.

THE LNP does not yet have endorsed candidates in the seats of Jordan, Ipswich, Ipswich West or Bundamba but Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said they soon would have.

The party copped flak in the QT recently from Blair MP Shayne Neumann for treating Ipswich with contempt for not having named candidates at this late stage of the election cycle

But Mr Nicholls said "the party has got a process and they are going through that process of identifying candidates" who the public could have faith in.

"We have had people approach us to run in those seats and we are going through our process to make sure we don't end up with a slick Rick Williams from Pumicestone type of situation, so that we have got good candidates that people know they can vote for with the understanding they represent the LNP values," he said.

"But the Labor Party does not have a candidate in the seat of Clayfield or the seat of Nanango. They don't have candidates in a lot of seats as well."

Mr Nicholls said the LNP was determined to win seats in Ipswich and was not writing any local seats off as Labor wins.

Ipswich West is a seat that has oscillated between the conservative and left side of politics while the seat of Ipswich has also been won in the past by the Liberals and LNP.

"We go into every contest with the idea to win," Mr Nicholls said.

"Of course we had great Liberal deputy premier and treasurer Dr Llew Edwards who represented Ipswich for many years.

"We had of course Sean Choat in Ipswich West who is now a (Somerset) councillor in that area.

"We'll be going into every fight to win and we believe we are in a good position to do so. We have the right plans and the right people."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  lnp queensland election tim nicholls

