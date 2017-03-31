Scenic Rim urged to conserve water after Debbie's downpour

UPDATE:

THERE is enough water to supply the Scenic Rim over the coming days, Seqwater says.

Major flooding has affected water treatment plants, however, there is no impact on the quality of drinking water.

Residents have been asked not to use water for cleaning.

"As a result of significant local flooding across the Scenic Rim, Seqwater's water treatment plants at Kooralbyn, Beaudesert, Rathdowney and Canungra are offline," Seqwater said in a statement released just before 5pm.

"However, there is sufficient water supply in storage for coming days at Seqwater's reservoirs and Queensland Urban Utilities' reservoirs. "Tankering will supplement this supply where needed and when access to the Kooralbyn, Rathdowney and Canungra plants and reservoirs is restored."

EARLIER:

WATER treatment plants in the Scenic Rim are out of action prompting stern warnings to residents, not to waste water.

The supply of drinking water is limited and the Scenic Rim Regional Council has warned residents not to use water for cleaning.

The water treatment plants are all offline and will likely stay that way for the next few days.

Mayor Greg Christensen told ABC radio residents should put the washing off for a few days.

"Please only use your tap water for drinking and basic personal hygiene, put off the washing for a few days, everything you can do to put off using that water will be priceless to our community," he told ABC radio.

Beaudesert has reached record flood levels.

The Logan River at Beaudesert is now falling after reaching a peak of 14.86 just before 3.30am but much of the region has been covered in water.