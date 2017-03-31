29°
WATCH: Whirlpool forms in Logan floodwaters

Greg Stolz, Tom Snowdon, Anthony Templeton, Jeremy Pierce and AAP, The Courier-Mail | 31st Mar 2017 11:34 AM

UP to 60 homes on the Gold Coast are expected to be swamped by rising floodwaters within the next three hours.

Evacuations have been ordered on the northern Gold Coast as overflow from the Albert and Logan Rivers approach the region.

Police fear floodwaters could hit residents near the northern suburbs of Stapylton and Jacobs Well around 2pm AEST and have begun door knocking residents, asking them to evacuate.

Residents are also being warned that if they don't evacuate they could risk being trapped for several days.

The evacuation order affects the following streets: Quinns Hill Road East, Rossmans Road, Wohlsen Road, Zipfs Road, Bruckner Road, Cooks Road, Rotary Park Road.

Authorities are also assessing how wide the flood impact may be. Residents in these streets should also consider evacuating: Cowley Road, Finglas Road, Goldmine Road, Creek Street, Minka Lane and Halfway Drive.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart earlier residents in low-lying areas in Logan and the northern Gold Coast should consider leaving for higher ground.

"There are urgent alerts and we'd ask the community to take them seriously," he said.

"I would suggest many thousands of people would live in that area."

Commissioner Stewart said people in those areas were required to move to safety.

Southeast Queensland rivers are hitting major flood levels, amid warnings the minor flood level of the Brisbane River in the city could be reached.

A vast inland sea has swallowed swathes of land along the western corridor of southeast Queensland.

The upper reaches of the Albert River have rushed over the banks, spilling on to flood plains stretching from Logan to Beaudesert, cutting off roads and turning communities in to virtual islands.

Herds of cows huddled together on whatever raised pockets of paddock they could find while SES crews in floodwater rescue boats patrolled the swollen waters.

At 10.30am, floodwaters were lapping at the outskirts of Beaudesert but had not inundated the town. Some farmsteads and rural homes to the west had been almost completely submerged.

Police have issued an urgent evacuation plea to northern Gold Coast residents as floodwaters rise.

"We need those in the area of Staplyton-Jacobs Well, Norwell Road, Eggersdorf Road, Kerkin Road and Pimpama-Jacobs Well to evacuate now," police said in a statement.

"Flood waters are approaching and you will have received an SMS alert. Please go to higher ground now.

Mt Lindesay Highway cut off at Jimboomba. Pic Mark. Calleja
Mt Lindesay Highway cut off at Jimboomba. Pic Mark. Calleja Mark. Calleja
Topics:  cyclone debbie floods logan weather

