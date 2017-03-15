29°
News

Was poker machine assaulter 'goaded' into attack?

Geoff Egan
| 15th Mar 2017 6:22 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"LOOSE language” could determine whether a man was jailed for too long for an assault about the use of a Redbank Plains Tavern poker machine.

Mulufuaina Iese was sentenced to 18 months jail, to serve four months in prison for a late night bashing at the bar.

He has taken his matter to the Brisbane Court of Appeal claiming the judge sentenced him as being "unprovoked” rather than "largely unprovoked” and that his sentence was manifestly excessive.

On July 2015, Iese went to use a poker machine at the Redbank Plains Tavern that was being used by a group of men.

There was a brief argument and Iese punched one of the men in the head. He threw other punches but the court heard it could not be determined how many of those punches landed.

Iese's lawyer Megan Power argued the initial judge had not considered the fact Iese was "largely unprovoked” rather than completely unprovoked.

She said when Iese was sentenced, both his defence and the prosecutors accepted there may have been a small level of "goading”.

She said this should not be considered the same as the legal definition of "provocation”.

But Crown barrister Carl Heaton said lawyers, the judge and Mrs Power had used the legal word provocation when they meant something else.

"The difficulty in this case is the rather loose use of language,” he said.

Mr Heaton said the sentencing judge took the possibility of "goading” into consideration. Similarly, he said the sentence Iese had received was not excessive.

"There was no flaw in the process of reasoning or the process of facts,” he said.

The court has reserved its decision.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  assault court of appeal mulufuaina iese poker machine redbank plains tavern

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Ashamed' live baiter appeals fine

'Ashamed' live baiter appeals fine

Ipswich greyhound trainer who used a live piglet to train dog says he is 'ashamed' but his $5000 fine is too much.

Meet the man taking up crime fight

NEW GROUP: Brassall resident and suburb proud man Ashley Barber wants residents to come along to the first meeting for a new Neighbourhood Watch group.

First meeting called new Neighbourhood Watch in Ipswich

Spencer Howson mentors next generation of radio hosts

Former top-rating breakfast host joins USQ Springfield

Scheme to bring 1000 jobs to Ipswich

CATS Inc CEO Katrina Johnson has created an online resource for Ipswich carers to prepare for the NDIS. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

UP TO $240 million could be injected into the region’s economy

Local Partners

'Ashamed' live baiter appeals fine

Ipswich greyhound trainer who used a live piglet to train dog says he is 'ashamed' but his $5000 fine is too much.

Was poker machine assaulter 'goaded' into attack?

Could attacker be goaded if he wasn't provoked?

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

SOAP BOX: Why Justin Bieber hate goes too far

IN CASE you missed it, Justin Bieber has been in Noosa. Love him or hate him, his presence on the Coast certainly caused a stir.

‘Risotto? It is gluggy pumpkin rice’

Caitie and Demi’s risotto is ‘chalky and I find the pumpkin and olive combination challenging,’ said Karen Martini.

POOR cooking has been a hallmark of this year’s season of MKR.

Married At First Sight wife slams controlling groom

Nadia talks back to controlling husband Anthony on MAFS.

Nadia has left Anthony gobsmacked by deciding to — gasp — talk back.

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

Five other places on the Coast Bieber should visit and why.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $799,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50...

NEED ROOM? HERE IT IS.

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

Modern Terrace House living.

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on the market at the moment. Its just like a modern terrace house and is ideally suited for a busy...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!