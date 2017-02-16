Warrant issued in Booval home invasion case

Coominya man Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully, 20, has been charged with home invasion offences stemming from a fatal shooting on March 4, 2016 at Booval.

A WARRANT is out for the arrest of the man accused of planning a botched home invasion in which an intruder was shot and killed at Booval.

Coominya man Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully, 20, and several others allegedly broke into a Stafford St home in search of drugs in March last year.

One of the group, David Nanai, was shot dead during a confrontation with the people inside.

Mr Watson-Scully, who was released into a drug rehabilitation centre in November, was due in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday over an alleged bail breach but failed to appear.

Once found he will have to show cause as to why he should not be returned to jail until his next court date.

- ARM NEWSDESK