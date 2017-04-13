28°
Wanted man crashes car, accidentally gets himself arrested

Helen Spelitis
| 13th Apr 2017 6:58 AM

A WANTED man accidentally caught police attention after he sped away from them, then crashed the car he was driving.

The incident unfolded while police were patrolling at Karrabin around 9.30pm last night.

While they were not pursuing the man, he panicked when he saw the police and took off at high speed.

After a short pursuit, the man crashed his car next to the Karrabin rail way station then fled the scene on foot.

He was taken into custody shortly afterward where police discovered he was wanted on a host of charges.

The car he crashed is still sitting outside the train station this morning.

The man was last night taken to the watch house, police say.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich crime police wanted

