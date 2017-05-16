26°
News

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Escape.com.au | 16th May 2017 10:25 AM
Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

JETSTAR has brought in a new charge for parents travelling domestically with babies on their laps.

Families with children under two who do not need a seat will now have to pay $30 each way on domestic flights in Australia, and $50 for international flights.

It was previously free to bring under-twos on domestic flights and flights between Australia and New Zealand, and cost $40 for an international trip.

Virgin Australia and Qantas do not charge for babies to travel on domestic flights, but charge 10 per cent of the full fare on international flights.

Air New Zealand also charges 10 per cent of the fare for babies on international flights, while Air Asia charges $50, Singapore Airlines $51 and TigerAir $75.

"The infant fee for domestic flights brings us in line with the other low-cost carrier in Australia, which has had an infant fee since 2009," a Jetstar spokesperson told Escape.

"Families travelling with infants on Jetstar can bring up to four oversized items for their holiday as part of the infant fee including a pram, stroller, portable cot and highchair.

"These items are often oversized so cannot be handled like standard baggage. Like other oversized items, there is additional manual handling and equipment required for oversized infant items like prams.

"We know that fees and charges can be unpopular, but giving customers' choice and charging each customer for what they actually need helps us to offer the lowest possible fares, every day."

Tiger's $30 fee includes just one "infant item" such as a stroller.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks jetstar

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'I was shocked' Mum's tears of joy after daughter's therapy

'I was shocked' Mum's tears of joy after daughter's therapy

VIDEO: At nine months old, Willow Baker couldn't sit up, stand and had no interest in trying to form words.

WARNING: Plumber's work may have led to contaminated water

Water supplies may be contaminated

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Other airlines do not charge for bubs to travel on domestic flights

Construction under way for new $2m business hub

An artist's impression of Springfield's newest business precinct, Hub 23.

New kid on the block for Greater Springfield business precinct

Local Partners

'I was shocked' Mum's tears of joy after daughter's therapy

VIDEO: At nine months old, Willow Baker couldn't sit up, stand and had no interest in trying to form words.

New koala ambulance a Godsend for saving wildlife

SALVATION: Mayor Paul Pisasale presents the keys to a new wildlife ambulance to Ipswich Koala Protection Society's Maureen Hall so that more orphaned, sick and injured koalas will now be saved.

City council donates vehicle to Ipswich Koala Protection Society

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

THE beauty of India manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction 27/5/17

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME DEVELOPMENT LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 Offers Over...

Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or Lifestyle land with genuine SIX BEDROOM HOME plus SHED plus STABLES plus PROPOSAL PLANS for DEVELOPMENT Rare...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $209000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

COUNTRY LIVESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 3 SUBMIT OFFERS

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!