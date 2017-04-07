Vulnerable residents urged to apply for electricity rebates

HELP IS HERE: Struggling and vulnerable seniors and asylum seekers can get help to pay for electricity bills.

STRUGGLING pensioners and asylum seekers who are finding it difficult to pay their electricity bills are being encouraged to apply for a rebate of up to $330 a year under new reforms by the State Government.

Premier and Member for Inala Annastacia Palaszczuk said more than 74,000 people in the Brisbane and Ipswich regions who are Commonwealth Health Card holders and asylum seekers could apply for the rebate.

"Health Care Card holders and asylum seekers are eligible to receive this rebate and I urge them to contact their electricity retailer to apply,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The $330 concession will then be back-dated to January 1 for eligible households, which will go a long way in helping vulnerable families with electricity costs.

"To apply for these concessions, households need to call their electricity retailer and provide their Health Care Card or ImmiCard number.”

The changes to concessions are due to the state's $170m investment over four years to expand the current rebate, in response to the Queensland Productivity Commission Findings. For details call 13 74 68 or visit www.qld.gov. au/community/cost-of-living- support/ concessions/ or www.dews.qld.gov.au/ electricity/rebates.