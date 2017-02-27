29°
Violent burglary: Two men in Polair chase, officer assaulted

Anna Hartley
| 27th Feb 2017 6:30 AM Updated: 6:54 AM

TWO men have been charged with driving offences after a violent burglary in Esk yesterday morning.

Detectives will allege that at about 5am, two men entered a home on Esk-Hampton Rd and assaulted two men asleep inside.

It will also be alleged the men threatened those inside the house with guns before demanding cash.

A sedan was stolen from the Esk property.

Polair pursued the car which was spotted at 8.20pm in Ipswich.

The QPS chopper followed the stolen car from Bundamba to Pine Mountain with Lowood police successfully deploying a tyre deflation device which damaged all four tyres.

The male passenger was restrained by police while the male driver fled into a rural property and allegedly attempted to steal another car.

The driver then attempted to punch an officer and violently struggled before being arrested.

The 24-year-old driver from North Booval has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation while adversely affected, disqualified driving, serious assault police, disqualified driving and drug-related offences.

The 17-year-old passenger from Riverview has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are both scheduled to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Investigations into the home invasion are continuing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime esk polair qps

Violent burglary: Two men in Polair chase, officer assaulted

Police officer seriously assaulted, residents threatened with guns

