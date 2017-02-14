STORM: Powerlines over major highway, trees down

Photos of the severe storm have circulated social media overnight. Image:Mark Prout

HOMES have suffered serious damage, trees have fallen and roofs are leaking all over the city after a severe storm lashed the region overnight.

The SES received 32 calls for help in Ipswich last night and six from the Somerset region as heavy rain, thunder, lightning, hail and powerful winds ripped through the south-east.

READ MORE: Storms blow down powerlines, close roads

Powerlines came down across Cunningham Hwy at about 5.17pm resulting in potentially deadly conditions for drivers.

Drivers were forced to manage themselves at intersections where traffic lights had stopped working while most Ipswich police resources were tied up diverting traffic on the highway.

George Palmer Park Silkstone after the storm. Photo: Lynette Duffy/Facebook

The power lines have now been removed from the highway, , which was blocked from the South Station Rd exit to the Swanbank overpass in both lanes, but Energex are still doing other repairs relating to the incident.

Energex is still working to restore power to homes in Dinmore, Flinders View, Mount Forbes, New Chum, Redbank and Riverview, with power expected to be restored by 10am.

Facebook site ISWTeam Storm Chasers released a video overnight of one case of damage in Redbank Plains where a large tree fell on a home.

Reports flooded in of trees down in Toogoolawah and East Ipswich and fallen powerlines on Whitehill Rd, Eastern Heights, Wildey Street, Raceview and Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park.

Almost 10,000 homes in Ipswich had power outages overnight after 26,000 lightning strikes hit the city.

Power was also cut at police stations in Goodna, Harrisville, Karana Downs and Boonah.

This morning, more than 650 homes in Ipswich and 45 in the Somerset are still without power.