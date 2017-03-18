VIDEO: Take a tour of retail giant's new Booval digs

IPSWICH is yet to see a retail footprint as impressive as Harvey Norman's grand Booval reveal.

The new store has been years in the making after the retail giant took over the old Bunnings site on Brisbane Rd.

The Harvey Norman company paid $10.8 million for close to 900sqm of floor space and the five franchisees, including up to 40 new employees, are busy making the most of their new digs.

Harvey Norman has expanded dramatically from its humble space in the Ipswich Mall to include a one-stop-shop ideal for customers nesting families to established home-makers.

The new space will add furniture, flooring and bedding to its existing electrical and computer departments.

Electrical franchisee Ryan Whittingstall said there were plenty of exciting changes set to be revealed at the grand opening on Monday, including the chance to win a shiny new car.

ALMOST READY: Five franchisees Brendan Nash, Ross McNamara, Samuel Manchini, Ryan Whittingstall and Ben Handy, at the new Harvey Norman Superstore located in the old Bunnings site at Booval. Rob Williams

"You can now buy a whole house in one shop. You don't have to go to five different shops to get a couch, fridge, bed, toaster, kettle, air conditioning, TV, under one roof and delivered all at once," Mr Whittingstall said.

"It's been a long process but what's unique is we were only an electrical and computer franchise before so we've now added furniture, bedding and flooring so we're now a super store.

"There has not been a retail footprint as big as us here previously so Harvey Norman has invested locally in Ipswich to provide a level of service not seen before.

"Now we have this space to give the full Harvey Norman offering for the community that has supported us for quite a few years already.

"We're getting ready for the world to go crazy on Monday."

Computers franchisee Ben Handy said extra stock, expanded space and additional departments meant up to 40 new jobs were created.

"I had six employees in computers when we were trading in Ipswich Mall, we've doubled our staff just by coming here so we've employed another six and they are all local," Mr Handy said.

Spend $1 in store from the grand opening on Monday March 20 to Sunday May 14 and fill out an entry form to win a Holden Astra supplied by Llewellyn Motors.