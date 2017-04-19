Video of teen girls brawling goes viral

A SHOCKING video of teenage girls brawling in Springfield has gone viral on social media.

Springfield police are investigating a number of claims of assault after the footage was viewed more than a million times in barely 12 hours overnight.

The three videos have been shared more than 11,500 times since going up on Facebook at 5.16pm yesterday.

The videos, each running for less than a minute, show groups of youths standing around as people are hit, punched and kicked.

On at least one occasion, a female is dragged by her hair and thrown to the ground.

Ngahuia Hoffman, the woman who posted the vision on Facebook, said her daughter was one of the alleged victims.

"Today or tomorrow could be your daughter," she said.

"I do not believe what these girls do is okay at all."

The alleged attacker is clearly identified in the videos, which we have elected to blur for legal reasons.

The Facebook post was pulled down by 11am this morning.

Ms Hoffman said the alleged attacker and a group of friends were repeat offenders, targeting younger girls around Springfield Lakes, Orion shopping centre, Springfield train station and Robelle park.

She alleged the attacker's friends took video and posted it off the assaults.

Springfield Police Senior Sergeant and Officer in Charges Geoffrey Noller said he was unable to comment on the investigation as it involved juveniles.

He was able to confirm police were aware of the footage and it was being investigated.

"The community are well aware and well engaged in the matter and it will be addressed," he said.