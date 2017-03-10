VIDEO: Joe's trucking big fight against traffic

THE "unofficial Swanbank Mayor", Joe Llewellyn, can remember when Ipswich roads used to be packed with horse and sulkies on a Sunday afternoon.

That was close to 86 years ago but now Mr Llewellyn has a trucking big fight on his hands.

Joe Llewellyn has been tallying up the number of trucks that use Swanbank Rd for 40 years. Emma Clarke

Hundreds of trucks every hour to be exact as the 86-year-old has been tallying up the number of trucks that use Swanbank Rd for 40 years.

Perched on his balcony with a pencil in hand, he counted 121 trucks blowing past his Raceview home in a half hour period on an afternoon last week.

It's traffic he says is coming from interstate and wants diverted elsewhere.

Joe Llewellyn has been tallying up the number of trucks that use Swanbank Rd for 40 years. Emma Clarke

He's lived in the area his whole life and can remember the days when Ipswich industry had a different meaning.

"I can remember when horse and sulkies used to go out here. A Sunday used to be the busiest day when a joker used to grow lucern and people used to come out with the horse and sulky to get a bag of chaff for 12 and six," he said.

"That was going back to the old days.

"The trucks started 20 years ago, I've been fighting this for 20 years.

"Ipswich used to be a city of pubs and churches, now it's a city of service stations and rubbish dumps."

He said booming Swanbank industry, including a development application before Ipswich City Council, is turning the road into a truck super highway.

Joe Llewellyn has been tallying up the number of trucks that use Swanbank Rd for 40 years. Emma Clarke

Already more than 80 trips are made to and from one site on Memorial Drive every day but if development plans before the council are approved, up to 200 trips are set to be made to and from the site.

Documents before the council show the traffic will use Swanbank Rd and the Cunningham Hwy.

"Since Christmas it has got worse, there have been more trucks coming out here than there ever was," he said. "If you come up the road and you're not doing 80kms in a 60 zone, they drive six inches behind you trying to push you along."