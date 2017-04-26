25°
VIDEO: Footage shows shocking moment tree falls on car

Anna Hartley
| 26th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
Dash cam footage shows a tree falling onto a car at Mount Crosby
Dash cam footage shows a tree falling onto a car at Mount Crosby

DRAMATIC dash cam footage has captured the moment a tree fell onto the bonnet of a moving car at Mount Crosby.

The video, shared yesterday on Facebook page Dash Cam Owners Australia was taken on Monday shortly after 3pm.

The driver can be seen travelling along Mount Crosby Rd, whistling to himself as he drives.

Just after the exit to Mount Crosby Rd, a large branch falls directly onto the windscreen when the car is travelling about 50kmh.

The man yells in shock before a woman can heard saying "it broke our window" before the 30 second video ends.

