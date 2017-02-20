VIDEO: Cameras catch driver speeding through Ipswich

A MAN will appear in court today after footage emerged of a driver dangerously speeding through Ipswich.

Safe City cameras captured a driver tearing through Brisbane and Burnett streets after allegedly stealing a Holden Commodore during a break-in on Sunday morning.

The footage shows the car speeding through Ipswich towards Brisbane before crashing into a concrete barrier on Brisbane St at about 5.30am.

The man reportedly pulled himself from the wreckage and attempted to flee before being found by police.

The driver was caught on Ipswich Safe City cameras.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said it was amazing no one was injured.

"The City Safe cameras and continuing to catch people's stupidity. If it wasn't for the cameras he would have gotten away," Cr Pisasale said.

"We need the courts in this country to deal with these kinds of people. I'm sick of them getting a slap on the wrist

"What about the cost of the damage? Who has to wear that, it's the ratepayers."

Cr Pisasale said courts needed to come down hard on dangerous drivers.

"The driver put people's lives in danger… there were pedestrians around and that could have been you or me walking down the street," he said.

"Enough is enough. I want the State Government to give magistrates a lot more power to deal with these people like the animals that they are.

"Start taking away their cars, take away their licence…. just keep them off the road."

A 29-year-old man from One Mile will face court in Ipswich this afternoon charged with dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.