VIDEO: Bilbies triple Easter treat for Ipswich

THESE three furry faces are an early triple Easter treat for Ipswich Nature Centre staff.

The bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program. Contributed

They will stay at Ipswich Nature Centre with their Mum Tanami and Dad Frankie for at least nine months before moving on to continue the breeding program in Australia.

Save the Bilby Fund CEO and chairman of National Greater Bilby Recovery Team Kevin Bradley said the triplets were good news in the face of Australia's "appalling extinction record".

"It's a wonderful thing for Ipswich, their commitment to building the facility in the first instance in support of the Save the Bilby Fund founder Frank Manthey," Mr Bradley said.

Sarah Harvey

"It's great for Ipswich to be contributing to such a high profile recovery program.

"Australia has an appalling extinction record and we need to arrest the decline."

Ipswich Councillor David Morrison said Ipswich was "proud to be doing its bit to help promote (the bilby's) survival".