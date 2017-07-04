26°
USQ graduates targeted by online, phone scam

Meghan Harris
| 4th Jul 2017 6:10 AM

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland graduates have been hit by a scam and are advised to be cautious.

Last week several overseas alumni students reported being contacted by a company operating out of New York.

The students told the university the caller said she represented USQ and that alumni were required to make payment of $500 to process their "lifetime alumni registration."

The caller was asking the former students to supply credit card details over the phone. 

USQ was made aware of the scam after an alumnus made contact to query if it was a legitimate payment.

The university wasted no time and sent out a community service announcement to advise of the scam.

It read: "We are aware that all university alumni can become possible targets of online and telephone scams."

"The USQ Alumni team has been made aware of a USQ alumnus being asked to disclose their credit card details over the phone by someone claiming to represent USQ.

"The university would only request credit card details via a secure payment mechanism accompanied by a legitimate USQ invoice.

"As USQ alumni, you would only be contacted and asked for any personal, business or credit card details over the phone as a response to an inquiry personally made by you to the university.

"If you believe you have been contacted by somebody who claims to represent USQ but does not seem legitimate, please send us an email to let us know. Alternatively, you can phone the Alumni Relations Office on 07 4631 5391."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks scam toowoomba usq

