Upgrades begin for St Cats club

THE first sod of dirt has been turned at Peter Lightfoot Oval in Middle Park signifying the start of construction of the new clubhouse for the St Catherine's United Football Club.

The club raised funds for more than four years to pay for half of the $550,000 needed to build the new facility, and were lucky enough to receive the other half in various grants provided by the Brisbane City Council and the State Government.

The new clubhouse will feature a meeting and conference room which the community will be able to hire out for meetings, as well a a large deck so parents can watch the games in style and comfort.

St Catherine's United Football Club president Mark Spicer described this as a dream come true.

"We had been working hard for many years trying to fundraise and save enough money for this new clubhouse,” Mr Spicer said.

"One of the biggest fundraisers we did was the 24 hour soccer match, which was very successful.

"But now that all the fundraising is over, we can move onto the next chapter, which is the construction phase, which we are very excited about.

"This new clubhouse will give our members the clubhouse they deserve.”

He said the project wouldn't be going ahead without the help of Jamboree Ward Councillor Matthew Bourke and Member for Mt Ommaney Tarnya Smith.

Councillor Matthew Bourke said he was excited to see this project finally come to fruition.

"I am excited to see construction start because this project has been long awaited, and once it is complete, it will provide a new community asset for everyone to enjoy,” Cr Bourke said.

"It's not just the soccer club who will benefit from this, but so will many other community groups.

"I was pleased the Brisbane City Council could contribute to this project, and I also commend St Cats for all their hard work with their fundraising efforts.”

The project will hopefully be completed in August, weather pending.

This is the 39th year the club has been in operation, and are once again hoping for another successful season.

They still have room for some players to join teams. They are currently looking for players to fill their under-6, 7, 15, 16, 17 and 18 sides.