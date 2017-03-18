Two months jail for death threats 'manifestly excessive'

BELIEVING his ex-partner had a boyfriend, an Ipswich father snatched the couple's five-year-old son from school and threatened via text message to kill the boy and himself.

He was ordered to serve two months in jail for the crime, a sentence he claimed was manifestly excessive.

The 37-year-old was jailed for six months with parole release after serving two months in Ipswich Magistrates Court in February, a sentence he unsuccessfully appealed in the Ipswich District Court yesterday.

During the original offence, the man demand the victim tell him her boyfriend's name.

"The only man in my life is (the child)," she told the man via text message.

"I can change that," he said.

Concerned for the welfare of her son, the woman contacted police and they went to the man's home where they kicked down the door.

The man flung open a curtain and roared at police, before he picked up the child and tried to take something from a kitchen draw filled with serrated knives. The man had a telescopic baton and handcuffs in a gun safe in his home.

Police diffused the situation and the man was arrested. It happened days after a temporary protection order was served on the man.

He pleaded guilty to four charges including contravening a domestic violence order, possessed a restricted item under the weapons act, possessing explosives and assault or obstruct police.

Defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said at the original sentence in February, the magistrate took matters into account that were not not relevant to sentencing.

He said comments about his "behaviour suggests the next victim would be on the front page of the Courier Mail" suggested the magistrate had "committed a palpable error".

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said strong grounds for appeal were not demonstrated and there was nothing before him to suggest the sentence was out of range.

The appeal was dismissed.

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

If you or somebody you know needs help contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 363.