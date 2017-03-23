29°
Two Ipswich candidates set to be subpoenaed by CCC

Joel Gould
| 23rd Mar 2017 5:00 AM
ON CASE: Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran will preside over the public hearing as part of the investigation into the 2016 Ipswich local government elections.
AT LEAST two Ipswich candidates from the 2016 council elections are expected to be subpoenaed to appear before a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing next month.

The public hearing will investigate the conduct of candidates from Ipswich, Gold Coast and Moreton Bay at the local government elections. The QT understands at least five candidates from the Gold Coast and two from Moreton Bay will also be subpoenaed. It is understood the Ipswich candidates expected to be subpoenaed have received calls from the CCC.

Last year Ipswich councillors and a wide cross section of candidates received letters from the CCC asking for information about the running of their campaigns. The CCC public hearing will investigate whether candidates operated or fundraised as an undeclared group, or as a cabal.

Among other matters, the hearing will also examine whether candidates provided an electoral funding and financial disclosure return that was false and misleading, and whether candidates operated a dedicated bank account for funds related to the campaign, which is required by law.

The CCC investigation is understood to be centred around joint how-to-vote cards and electoral funding.

Witness lists for the CCC public hearing will be on the organisation's website in the lead-up to the hearings to be held from April 18-21 and April 26-28.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ccc crime and corruption commision ipswich local government election

