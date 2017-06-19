Two fire crews called to blaze at Ipswich business

TWO fire crews were called to a West Ipswich business overnight after reports of a fire.

Emergency services were called at 9.39pm to the Brisbane St business and saw smoke when they arrived.

A QFES spokesperson said crews found a smouldering battery at the scene, which is believed to have caused the fire.

"The situation was under control by 9.48pm," the spokesperson said.

"We found a battery that was smouldering, crews then ventilated the building and left 10.16pm."

Paramedics were also called to the scene however no one was injured.