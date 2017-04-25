Plane flips in crash landing

LUCKY ESCAPE: Two men have been taken to hospital in a stable condition following a crash landing at Gatton. Credit: Nine News Queensland/ Twitter

TWO men have been taken to hospital following a plane crash at Gatton.

The light-aircraft reported difficulty landing just after 11am at Propeller Place, Gatton Airpark.

In the crash landing the plane flipped, however, the men inside escaped without serious injury and crawled out of the aircraft by themselves.

After paramedics tended to the two patients, who were both taken to hospital in a stable condition, firefighters were called in when a fuel leak was spotted.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said one crew went out about 12.10pm to secure the scene and ensure the fuel did not ignite.

One of the men, both aged in their 70s, was taken to Gatton Hospital with a minor leg laceration while the other was flown to the PA in Brisbane with neck pain.