Two charged after Toogoolawah incident refused bail

TWO people charged following an incident at Toogoolawah on Friday have been refused bail.

Floyd Sandow's bail application was refused on Monday while co-accused Luana Adele Frecson, 28, was refused bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sandow, 25, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing and one count each of burglary, attempted armed robbery with violence while armed and possessing a weapon, namely a shortened firearm.

Frecson is charged with one count each of attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, fail to dispose of needle and authority required to possess explosives.

Both defendants have been remanded in custody and their matters will next be mentioned on July 12.