25°
News

Two car crash Ipswich Mwy, expect delays

Helen Spelitis
| 6th Apr 2017 6:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are diverting traffic around a two-car smash on the Ipswich Motorway. 

The cars collided about 5.41am just before the Warrego Hwy turn-off at Riverview.

Police say two lanes heading westbound are blocked.

Drivers heading that direction should expect delays, although traffic is getting through to the Cunningham Hwy. 

Tow trucks are en route and both drivers involved were unharmed. 

Police say diversions around the scene are in place. 

This morning emergency services also attended a two-car crash at Amberley, Ipswich-Rosewood Rd about 6.30am. 

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crash ipswich traffic

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

AS COMMUNITIES deal with flooding and aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in Queensland and NSW, Australians will see how the NBN stacks up in emergency situations.

Two car crash Ipswich Mwy, expect delays

POLICE diverting traffic around two-car smash, Ipswich Motorway.

VIDEO: Bilbies triple Easter treat for Ipswich

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Three joeys emerge from Mum's pouch at nature centre's Bilby Burrow

Stalker loses appeal in court house bomb hoax case

The Ipswich court house.

Man who threatened to blow up Ipswich court denied appeal bid

Local Partners

Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

AS COMMUNITIES deal with flooding and aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in Queensland and NSW, Australians will see how the NBN stacks up in emergency situations.

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

By next month, there will be just 16 Sizzlers left in Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show celebrating its 2000th episode next week.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

TV golden girl flies from US to rough it out in Rocky flood

FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill.

Southern media have swarmed Rockhampton to report on the Fitzroy

A GREAT INVESTMENT

5 Gledhow Street, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 3 $320,000

This area in Willowbank is always in high demand and you can't go wrong with an investment property in this location! - Fantastic tenants in place that would...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 AUCTION On Site

Auction Location: On Site. ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

RENOVATION PERFECTION ON A BIG BLOCK

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

PARK 3/4 CARS!!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

Lifestyle Change with “Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY STEVE ATHANATES &amp; DEAN STENZEL! JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 UNDER CONTRACT!

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 3 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!