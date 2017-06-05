Heavy vehicle rescue under way on Toowoomba Range

Traffic at a standstill on Cohoe St after a truck crashed on the Toowoomba Range. June 5, 2017.

LATEST: A semi-trailer loaded with dangerous goods which careened off the Toowoomba Range has been recovered.

The truck, which veered off the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Hwy near Redwood at the saddle, was recovered about 4.30pm.

Traffic was still slow-going on the descent as the scene was cleared.

UPDATE: Emergency services remain on scene where a truck careened off the edge of the Toowoomba Range early this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are developing a heavy recovery mission to remove the truck which slammed into a tree 20m down the side of the Warrego Hwy about 10.30am.

The truck driver escaped serious injury in the incident.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews remained on scene and were stabilising the area before the truck could be recovered.

Traffic cameras show congestion on Cohoe St has eased after it was heavily backed up with trucks and smaller vehicles about 1.30pm.

The left lane of the down section of the range at Redwood near the saddle remains closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE: The top of the Toowoomba Range heading east has been hit by thick traffic congestion due to an incident early this morning.

Traffic cameras show both eastbound lanes on Cohoe St were heavily congested about 1.25pm.

Emergency services are yet to recover a semi-trailer which careened off the Toowoomba Range due to an apparent brake failure about 10.30am.

While traffic cameras show minimal congestion around the incident scene near the saddle at Redwood, the top of the range is experiencing delays.

11.55AM: Emergency services are working on a plan to remove a truck which careened off the edge of the Toowoomba Range this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer David Zimmerle said the truck driver had a lucky escape when the brakes failed, causing it to race down the eastbound lanes and over the edge near the Saddle.

"We spoke with the truck driver on our arrival," Mr Zimmerle said.

"He was out of the truck. He was in the hands of the ambulance.

"He has indicated he has lost his brakes coming down - he's extremely lucky."

The truck had been carting a load of various goods including some which QFES said were considered potentially dangerous.

That has compounded the recovery of the truck which came to a stop hard up against a tree about 20m off the edge of the range.

"From looking at the impact, (the driver) has collided with a tree so he is extremely lucky," Mr Zimmerle said.

"At this stage we're in consultation with our scientific department.

"He was carrying some dangerous items on board so at this stage we're just trying to come up with a plan (as to how) we're going to recover the truck.

"At this stage we're happy with where the truck is, it's hard up against a tree so there's no real concern it will be rolling any further."

The left lane of the Toowoomba Range down-section is likely to be closed until tonight as the recovery gets under way.

"(The truck) might not possibly be removed until tonight," Mr Zimmerle said.

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to reports a truck has careened off the Toowoomba Range near Redwood this morning.

Initial reports suggest the truck was headed east when it ran off the Warrego Hwy down the Toowoomba Range.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the incident, and motorists are advised to delay travel if possible.

CCTV footage on the range shows trucks backed up after the incident.

At 10.30am the left eastbound lane of the Toowoomba Range was closed at the saddle.