Troubled teacher returns to school after aiming car at cop

A TEACHER who was jailed for dangerous driving two years ago, after he drove a car loaded with a petrol drum on the wrong side of the road, directly at a police car, can return to teaching.
The man, who still suffers from chronic depression, had intended to kill himself by driving into a tree, but police gave chase after his wife alerted them of his suicidal intentions, a tribunal heard.
The teacher performed a U-turn during the chase and the driver of a police vehicle had to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision.
The teacher had just been discharged from the mental health unit of a hospital that day, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.
In 2015, the teacher was convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and sentenced to nine months' jail with parole after 14 days, and disqualified from driving for nine months.
