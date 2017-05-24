Trio to face court after assault on woman and her dog

THREE out of a group of five people accused of breaking into a Churchill home and assaulting a woman, and her pet dog, will appear in court again next month.

The five co-accused appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 26 when defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin revealed there were major discrepancies between stories.

Police allege the group unlawfully entered the 35-year-old woman's Churchill home and assaulted her and her pet kelpie with a piece of wood, just after 1.30am.

Mary Annett Taurino, 32 and Damain Douglas Murphy, 32 - who have a daughter together - offered different versions of events to their co-accused, the court heard in April.

The pair denied entering the home.

Now those two aren't due to appear until July 5 but their co-accused Kaylee Peta Bond, 31, Rebecca Louise Reynolds, 33, and Isaac David Edward Douglas Hopkins, 34, are due to have their matters heard again on June 14.

In April, the court was told that police located all five of the accused in the same vehicle after the alleged incident.

The group is facing a host of charges including animal cruelty, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company, stealing and wilful damage.

In April, Magistrate Virginia Sturgess denied bail to most of the accused with only Redbank single mother Taurino released from custody.

While hearing Murphy's application for bail, Magistrate Virginia Sturgess acknowledged the "evidence was not clear", as Murphy denied entering the home but was implicated by the other accused, but she believed he was an "unacceptable risk of re-offending".

The matter is expected to proceed to trial.