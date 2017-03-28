Tribute to Aussie rock stars comes to town

NEW SENSATIONS: Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS.

IF AUSSIE rock is your thing then Springlake Hotel is the place to be next month as it showcases tribute show, Australia's Favourite Sons.

A musical salute to Australian rock and roll, the three hour-long show will feature classics from Australian rock superstars Michael Hutchence (from INXS), Bon Scott (AC/DC) and Jimmy Barnes (Cold Chisel).

Split up into three sections, band member Peter Timms said the show has been a hit with audiences since its start three years ago and will be no different when it plays in Springfield.

"The feedback has been good, both venue organisers and audiences absolutely rave about it as the show features some very talented singers,” Mr Timms said.

"Grant Daniel acts as Michael Hutchence and has actually performed for Michael Hutchence's nephew, Brent Lewis.

"Chris Muller is Jimmy Barnes in the show and is so good that he was once invited to perform with Jimmy Barnes himself for his performance at Sirromet Winery's A Day on the Green.

"I then bring the legend of Bon Scott to life where I look like, sound like and even act like the man himself.

"It will be great night's entertainment packed with all the hits and lots of memories.”

Tickets cost $45 for a two-course dinner and show and are available from the hotel or by phoning 34362100.