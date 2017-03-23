31°
Entertainment

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Seanna Cronin
| 23rd Mar 2017 10:45 PM
Country music singer Travis Collins.
Country music singer Travis Collins. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRAVIS Collins is officially Australia's hottest rising star in country music after he took home three gongs at tonight's CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

The Cessnock native was named CMC Australian Artist of the Year. He also won the Male Australian Artist of the Year, Australian Video of the Year award and, jointly, the ARIA Highest Selling Australian Artist as part of Adam Brand and The Outlaws.

RELATED: Meet the woman dressing country's rising stars

Collins tied Queensland's superstar export Keith Urban for the biggest solo awards haul of the night, and his CMC wins come hot on the heels of three Golden Guitar Awards in January for his latest album Hard Light.

"I'm really humbled," he said.

"Tamworth is voted on by my peers and the industry and this is purely and simply voted on by fans."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The McClymonts, who will headline the CMC Rocks festival main stage tomorrow at Willowbank, were also named Group or Duo of the Year.

"It's our 11th year and fifth album, and we certainly couldn't do it without you," Sam McClymont told fans during her acceptance speech.

Western Australian songwriter Chelsea Basham was named Female Australian Artist of the Year and Fanny Lumsden was named New Australian Artist of the Year.

But the night arguably belonged to Lee Keranaghan, who was inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame. He recalled some of the highs and lows of his career, including getting fired from the band of his good mate James Blundell.

In a moving tribute to the 'boy from the bush', Collins, Adam Brand, Catherine Britt, Jasmine Rae, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Christie Lamb and The Wolfe Brothers all performed a medley of Kernaghan's hit songs.

Kernaghan, who plays CMC Rocks on Sunday night, ended the evening by performing Outback Club Reunion.

The CMC Music Awards are the glittering pre-party to the three-day CMC Rocks festival, which kicks off tomorrow.

The sold-out 10th anniversary event is expected to attract 45,000 country music lovers to Ipswich.

 

CMC AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand

Amber Lawrence

Lee Kernaghan

O'Shea

Travis Collins*

 

CMC INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton

Brad Paisley

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Keith Urban*

 

CMC MALE AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand

Lee Kernaghan

Travis Collins*

Troy Cassar-Daley

Troy Kemp

 

CMC FEMALE AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Amber Lawrence

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Chelsea Basham*

Jasmine Rae

Kasey Chambers

 

CMC NEW AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Fanny Lumsden*

Imogen Clark

Jason Owen

Missy Lancaster

Weeping Willows

 

CMC GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

The McClymonts*

O'Shea

Sunny Cowgirls

The Wolfe Brothers

Viper Creek Band

 

CMC AUSTRALIAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chelsea Basham- One of These Days

O'Shea- The Truth Walks Slowly

The McClymonts- House

Travis Collins- Call Me Crazy*

Wolfe Brothers- This Crazy Life

 

CMC INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood- Heartbeat

Florida Georgia Line- H.O.L.Y.

Keith Urban- Wasted Time*

Kelsea Ballerini- Peter Pan

Tim McGraw- Humble & Kind

 

HALL OF FAME AWARD

Lee Kernaghan

 

ARIA HIGHEST SELLING AUSTRALIAN ARTIST

Adam Brand and The Outlaws (self-titled)

 

ARIA HIGHEST SELLING INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban- Ripcord

Topics:  cmc music awards cmc rocks 2017 country music lee kernaghan music

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

School has half a million reasons to smile

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced $500,000 for upgrades to a school in Durack.

Durack special school to receive new facilities.

Two Ipswich candidates set to be subpoenaed by CCC

ON CASE: Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran will preside over the public hearing as part of the investigation into the 2016 Ipswich local government elections.

Investigation expected to centre around joint how-to-vote cards

'You need to send me a photo of you naked': Online predator

Alicia with her eight year old daughter Charli, who was approached by a paedophile on a social media app.Source:Supplied

Mother left ‘sickened’ after online groomer targets her daughter

Local Partners

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

REVEALED: Four new food hubs destined for Silkstone

Tenants for seven new shops at Silkstone are revealed.

They include a cheese wall, burritos, sushi and baked goods

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

Something for the Future, Buy Land Now!

24 Poores Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Rural 2 1 2 $650,000...

Location is the big plus with this acreage property with frontage onto the Cunningham Highway and being situated in the high growth area of Ipswich and surrounds.

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $759,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50 minutes to...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 3 Auction 12/4/17

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

AN EXCITING BRAND NEW OFFERING!!

13 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This stunning brand new contemporary home will defiantly impress those wanting more than your average property. With the striking facade and high front portico...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbaneâs best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

DECEASED ESTATE

9 Cotton Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 AUCTION 31/3/17

The home has been in the family for a number of years & now with the affairs sorted it is time to sell the property. So here is your chance to get into the market...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or Buy 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!