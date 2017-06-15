MOTORWAY CRASH: Two in hospital after truck, cars collide

A truck and three car crash has caused traffic woes for early morning drivers heading towards Brisbane.

Police received reports of a four-vehicle nose-to-tail just before 6am this morning on the Ipswich Motorway.

The crash, which occurred at Goodna, caused early morning traffic congestion.

Police say the vehicles are being cleared from the road now but are warning drivers to be careful when travelling through the area.

Queensland Ambulance officers assessed six people on scene.

Two people have been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.