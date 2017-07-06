24°
News

Investigation into Ipswich business fire

Helen Spelitis
| 6th Jul 2017 12:36 PM Updated: 5:17 PM
Three crews rushed to a fire that broke out at a commercial block along Brisbane Rd, just after midday.
Three crews rushed to a fire that broke out at a commercial block along Brisbane Rd, just after midday. Seqweather

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE:

A FIRE that broke out today at a Bundamba business is being investigated.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene about 3pm to begin their investigation into the cause of the fire which started about midday.

There are no reports the fire was suspicious.

 

EARLIER:

TRAFFIC is backed up along Brisbane Rd after a fire shut down a commercial precinct.

Firefighters were called to a shop near Andersens, at the corner of Brisbane Rd and Byrne St, just after midday.

The fire was described as "well involved" when the crews arrived, but has since been brought under control.

Three crews rushed to a fire that broke out at a commercial block along Brisbane Rd, just after midday.
Three crews rushed to a fire that broke out at a commercial block along Brisbane Rd, just after midday. Contributed

A truck fitted with a ladder was used to douse the flames.

A QFES spokesperson said the situation was now under control.

A nearby shop owner said the blaze broke out in the kitchen and bathroom showroom next to Andersens.

Three crews rushed to a fire that broke out at a commercial block along Brisbane Rd, just after midday.
Three crews rushed to a fire that broke out at a commercial block along Brisbane Rd, just after midday. Contributed
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks fire ipswich

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure.

Paul Pisasale allegedly posed as PI to demand money

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is cleared of criminal charges by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Bugged phone calls are at the centre of a extortion investigation.

Pisasale acquaintance's shed raided for 'council property'

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.

The items were supposedly meant to be auctioned off or donated

You're charging your phone wrong, and it could kill you

Make a trip to Substation 33 this January to recycle your old and unused mobile phones. Photo: Contributed

IT’S something almost everyone in Australia has.

Local Partners

The stupid thing drivers do that causes 1 in 5 crashes

That's right, the most hated habit on our roads is the top cause of rear-end crashes, and for the first time we have proof.

'Battlebots' part of $50m military research centre

The future of defence could see driverless machines on battlefields

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

RENOVATOR ON A BIG BLOCK

42 Lowry Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 REDUCED TO...

I NEED MORE THAN SOME PAINT AND NAILS TO BRING ME BACK TO MY FORMER GLORY BUT I’VE BEEN RAISED, RE-STUMPED ON STEEL POSTS AND CONCRETED UNDER SO THE MOST EXPENSIVE...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

Brand New and Fully Featured

7 Kookaburra Place, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $426,000

Have you been looking for something a little different? Well this brand new Bold home will surely deliver, complemented by the designer inspired facade and a...

PERFECT PLACE TO START!

11 Kookaburra Place, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 $377,000

Brand new designer inspired home proudly built by Bold Properties and positioned nicely in a very quiet cul-de-sac (stage8b) with views into the nature corridor...

Over-sized home on premium sized 537sqm block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. With the FHOG still at $20,000 this would be perfect...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Under Contract!

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Landmark Property On 2 Allotments!

214 Lowood Minden Road, Tarampa 4311

Commercial Due to circumstances, the owners of Tarampa Fuels offer their properties for ... Expressions Of...

Due to circumstances, the owners of Tarampa Fuels offer their properties for sale. andbull; Total land area of 1.59ha* andbull; Freehold commercial usage block...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!